Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and $2.37 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00238155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00097675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

