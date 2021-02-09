PirateCash Trading Up 36.2% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $13,137.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.