PIVX (PIVX) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001839 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 209.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

