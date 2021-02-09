PIXEL Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.46 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. PIXEL has a market cap of $9.25 million and $4.46 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.55 or 0.01126772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00496108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036482 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars.

