Pizza Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $627,140.34 and approximately $127.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

