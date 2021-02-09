Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 93,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,761. Playtika has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.