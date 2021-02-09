Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Playtika stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

