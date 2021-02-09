Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLTK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

