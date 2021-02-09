Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of PLTK stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,761. Playtika has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

