Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Up 6.1%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.28. 3,431,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,173,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

