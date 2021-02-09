PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Price Up 12.6%

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) shares rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 193,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 71,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 5.03.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 264,900 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,805.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

