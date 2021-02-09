Pmeer (PMEER) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 24 Hours

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00249691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00087515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00092932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00063591 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

