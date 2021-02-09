pNetwork Price Up 18% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $49.66 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,272,307 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.