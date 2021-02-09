POA (POA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $708,745.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. POA has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $708,745.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,390,916 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
