Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) has been assigned a C$41.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of PBL traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,583. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52 week low of C$12.06 and a 52 week high of C$38.74. The stock has a market cap of C$986.13 million and a PE ratio of 38.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.25, for a total transaction of C$123,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,687.50. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $663,816.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

