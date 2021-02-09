Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

