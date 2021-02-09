Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $359.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

