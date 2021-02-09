Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $27.67 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.67 or 0.00058907 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and $23.16 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

Poolz Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

