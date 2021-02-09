Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) (CVE:POR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 989,940 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$14.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Portofino Resources Inc. (POR.V) Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 5 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

