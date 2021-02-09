Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 2,400 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $205,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47.

POWI traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,999. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

