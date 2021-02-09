PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. PPX Mining shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

