Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207. Prada has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

