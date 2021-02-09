Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.07

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2424044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

