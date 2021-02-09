PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to $14.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

