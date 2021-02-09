Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DTIL stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $78,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,405 shares of company stock valued at $597,618. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

