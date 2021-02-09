Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.00

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $90.71, with a volume of 515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

PRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.17.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82). As a group, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

