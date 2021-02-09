Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.03. 299,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 140,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $498,000.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

