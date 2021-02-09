Primalbase Token Market Cap Tops $543,508.83 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $543,508.83 and approximately $383.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token token can now be bought for $434.81 or 0.00950706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primalbase Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00252376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00085958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00093029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Primalbase Token Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

Buying and Selling Primalbase Token

Primalbase Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primalbase Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primalbase Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primalbase Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primalbase Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primalbase Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.