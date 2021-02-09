Primas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.05 million and $7.94 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.00368337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

