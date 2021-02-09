Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after buying an additional 3,441,697 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 182,045 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $151.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

