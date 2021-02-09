Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.31 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

