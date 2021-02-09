Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $359.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

