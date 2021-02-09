Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

