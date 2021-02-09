Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.