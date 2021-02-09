Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.89. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $172.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.