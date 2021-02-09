Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after buying an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after buying an additional 1,638,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $286.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

