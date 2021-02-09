Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,410 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 457,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after buying an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

