Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,025 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

