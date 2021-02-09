Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

