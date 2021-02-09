Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 10,433 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Nexstar Media Group worth $29,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $131.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

