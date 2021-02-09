Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 128,071 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,071 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 444.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,542,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 321,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,729. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.