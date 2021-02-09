Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,556 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Equity Commonwealth worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 74,065 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC remained flat at $$28.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.