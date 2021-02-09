Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of The Andersons worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. 1,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

