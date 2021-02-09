Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 4.02% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,692 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,421,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,343 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $240.75 million, a PE ratio of -202.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.