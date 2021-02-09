Private Management Group Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 5.65% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

