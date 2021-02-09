Private Management Group Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,121 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,239. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

