Private Management Group Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,637 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUSHB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 273.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 68.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

