Private Management Group Inc. Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,095. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

