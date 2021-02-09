Private Management Group Inc. Has $20.77 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94,307 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of The Chemours worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of CC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 13,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

