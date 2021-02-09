Private Management Group Inc. Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 5.69% of Park-Ohio worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Park-Ohio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKOH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,784. The company has a market cap of $400.43 million, a PE ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.